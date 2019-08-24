Motorcyclist nursing head injuries from ECD accident

A resident of Golden Grove, East Coast of Demerara (ECD), is presently nursing head injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he lost control of his motorcycle in the wee hours of today (Saturday, August 24, 2019), and was thrown into a nearby ditch.

The accident occurred sometime around 04:40h on the Montrose Public Road, ECD.

Reports reaching INews reveal that the injured man, Anthoney Murphy, who is believed to be in his late 30’s, was proceeding east along Montrose Public Road, which is closed and currently under construction, when he lost control of his motorcycle and ended up in the drains.

The motorcyclist received injuries to his head and was rushed to the city hospital by an ambulance which was summoned to the scene. He has been admitted and is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, a police source explained that the area has the necessary caution signs erected to alert drivers of the road works but noted that Murphy failed to comply with same.