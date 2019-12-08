Motorcyclist loses life after colliding with car at Ituni

A motorcyclist who was travelling along the Ituni Trail, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), is now the country’s latest road fatality after his motorcycle collided with a car on Saturday evening.

The dead man has been identified as 47-year-old Godfrey Willis of Goat Farm, Ituni.

Based on reports received, at about 19:00h, a mechanic of Kwakwani Park, Berbice River, Upper Demerara, was driving his motorcar (PPP 651) proceeding East on the Northern side of the Ituni Trail while Willis was riding motorcycle CG 8386 in the opposite direction.

However, Willis’ motorcycle, which did not have its headlamps on at the time, slammed into the front side of the car and as a result, the motorcyclist fell onto the road where he received several injuries about his body.

He was taken to the Ituni Health Centre but was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

According to the police, both of the vehicles involved in the fatal accident were lodged at the Ituni Police Station, and the driver of the car is presently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.

Willis is the third person and second motorcyclist to lose his life on the roadways in Guyana for the month of December.