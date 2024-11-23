Motorcyclist killed on Corentyne Highway

An unlicensed motorcyclist was on Friday afternoon killed after driving into a parked lorry along the Corentyne Highway in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is 23-year-old Burchell Rover of Number 77 Housing Scheme, Corentyne. The crash occurred on the public road at Number 72 Village.

Based on police reports, Rover was riding motorcycle CL 3169 heading towards Number 73 Village when he lost control of the bike and ended up on the western side of the said road, where he collided with the left side rear portion of the parked motor lorry.

As a result of the collision, Rover was flung off the motorcycle and fell onto the road surface, where he received injuries.

He was picked up in a semi-conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was treated for a fractured right leg. He was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further medical attention.

Rover succumbed to his injuries at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital about 18:30h.

The lorry that the motorcyclist crashed into is owned by a transportation company located in Robb Street, Georgetown.

Rover’s body is currently lying at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital Mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

The police say at the time of the crash Rover riding at a fast rate of speed and was not wearing a safety helmet.

