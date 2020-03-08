Motorcyclist killed in suspected hit and run in Berbice

A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent hit and run along the Letter Kenny Public Road, Corentyne Berbice on Saturday evening.

The dead man has been identified as 25-year-old Shawn Smith of Lot 17 Fingal Street, Rose Hall Town.

He was reportedly discovered in an unconscious state at about 22:55h with injuries to his face and body and was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

The motor cycle CK 2517 with damages to the front and other parts is lodged as police continue their investigations.