Motorcyclist killed in Palmyra Village accident

A man is now dead following an accident at Palmyra Village, East Canje, Berbice, Region Six (East Corentyne-Berbice).

The accident occurred moments and law enforcement officials and the undertakers have just arrived on the scene.

The identity of the man is unknown but INews understands that he was riding a motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The bike, CF 4743, is registered to Pilot Street, New Amsterdam.

Reports indicate that the motorcyclist was struck down by motorcar HC 8500.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.