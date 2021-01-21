Motorcyclist killed in McDoom accident

0

A 27-year-old man of Hill Foot Soesdyke-Linden Highway was on Wednesday afternoon killed in an accident which occurred at McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Steven Armstrong was riding a motorcycle along the public road when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with an articulated vehicle – which was at the time passing an offloading minibus.

The fatal crash occurred at around 17:30hrs.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road and suffered injuries to his head and body.

He was picked up in a semi-conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Hospital where he died whilst being treated for his injuries.

According to a statement from the police, no traces of alcohol were found in the driver of the articulated vehicle nor the driver of the minibus.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR