Motorcyclist killed in McDoom accident

A 27-year-old man of Hill Foot Soesdyke-Linden Highway was on Wednesday afternoon killed in an accident which occurred at McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Steven Armstrong was riding a motorcycle along the public road when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with an articulated vehicle – which was at the time passing an offloading minibus.

The fatal crash occurred at around 17:30hrs.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road and suffered injuries to his head and body.

He was picked up in a semi-conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Hospital where he died whilst being treated for his injuries.

According to a statement from the police, no traces of alcohol were found in the driver of the articulated vehicle nor the driver of the minibus.

The investigation is ongoing.