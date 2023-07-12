Motorcyclist killed in Houston accident had taken bike to be repaired – brother

Linden motorcyclist, Selwyn Archibald of 735 Industrial Area, Mackenzie, Linden, who died in an accident along the Houston Public Road on Saturday last, had a defective bike, according to his brother.

Marcus Archibald told Guyana Times that the 36-year-old father of two had purchased the motorcycle some time ago but due to the deficiencies, he had taken it back to the company in Georgetown to have it fixed.

On the day of the accident, he left his home and went to Georgetown to pick up the motorcycle after some repairs were done to the gear clutch. It was during his return home that he was involved in an accident.

“He told me that he was coming to town to pick up the bike and that he was $10,000 short to get it fixed. So, I told him to come and work with me the day before. It’s like this boy knew he was going to die because I’ve never seen my brother work so hard that day,” the brother related.

“We usually work together in the interior, but when we’re out, we would catch our hand with weeding. He left that day without telling us he was going to town. But before that, when he told me he was going for the bike, I told him not to ride it. I suggested he bring the bike up on the back of a canter because the bike has a lot of speed, and I don’t know if he can control it,” Marcus added.

He pointed out that before the accident, Selwyn went to the head office of the company he worked for and spent some time there with his friends. About 20 minutes after leaving the office, he was involved in an accident.

“…when he left, he told his friends that he was in a hurry and planned to ride fast and return to Linden. As soon as he pulled off, his bike cut out, and he restarted it. Soon after, the accident happened,” Marcus explained.

According to the Police report, Selwyn’s motorcycle, bearing registration number CK 5480, collided with a concrete utility pole while he was travelling at high speed. He reportedly lost control while negotiating a turn thus resulting in the collision.

CCTV videos showed the severity of the injuries – one of his legs nearly severed. He was unconscious, and Emergency Medical Technicians arrived to transport him to Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment where he later succumbed.

