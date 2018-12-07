Motorcyclist killed in ECD accident

A father of one was killed on Thursday after he was struck by a minibus while negotiating a turn on the Nonpareil, Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Twenty-six-year-old David Aulder of Lot 254 Section A Nonpareil, ECD, was reportedly riding his motorcycle bearing registration number CJ193 at the time of the fatal accident.

Based on information received, at about 15:30h, the now dead man was proceeding North along the Coldigen Access Road at a fast rate when he collided with a minibus bearing registration numbers BRR 9843.

The minibus was at the time being driven by a 66-year-old resident of Mon Repos Pasture, ECD.

As a result of the collision, the father of one lost control of his motorcycle and fell onto the roadway, receiving head and bodily injuries.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver of the minibus and he was found above the legal limit of alcohol consumption. He is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.