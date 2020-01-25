Motorcyclist killed in Craig accident

A 47-year-old motorcyclist, who was on his way home from work this morning, lost his life in an accident at Craig Village, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dhanraj Budhram, who was employed at Gafoor’s Complex at Land of Canaan, was travelling at around 00:20hrs when he was struck by motorcar PVV 8691.

Budhram, who lives at Belle West Canal Polder Number Two, was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention.

The 27-year-old driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the accident.

However, another motorcar driver, who witnessed the accident, recorded the licence plate of the car involved and made a report to the police station.

The driver later showed up at the police station in the company of his lawyers. The man is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Budhram leaves to mourn his wife and five young children.