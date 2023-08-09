Motorcyclist killed in collision on Nabaclis Public Road

A motorcyclist, identified as Akeem Gouveia, called ‘Wild Pine,’ of Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was killed on Tuesday evening following a collision with a motorcar on the Nabaclis Public Road, ECD.

This publication understands that a motorcar was heading out of a street in Nabaclis, and was about to turn east onto the public road. However, the driver noticed the motorcyclist speeding from that direction and immediately stopped.

An eyewitness related that Gouveia probably did not see the car that was already halfway onto the public road, and rode head-on into the front side of the vehicle.

The impact of the collision caused the motorcyclist to be thrown to the ground, resulting in severe injuries. He was swiftly transported to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient and placed on life support.

However, the young man succumbed to his injuries earlier today.

