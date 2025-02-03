Motorcyclist killed in accident at Eversham

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 07:15 hrs today (Monday 03rd February 2025) on Eversham public road in Corentyne, Berbice.

The accident involved motor car #PMM 9127, owned and driven by a 67-year-old from Eversham Village, Corentyne, and motorcycle #CN 6524, owned and driven by Edwin Hartman (now deceased), a 35-year-old resident of Dukestown Corriverton, Corentyne.

Enquiries disclosed that motorcar #PMM 9127 was proceeding north along the western drive lane at a normal rate when it was alleged by the driver of the car that he pulled to the western side of the road and stopped. He then turned on his right-side indicator light to make a right turn and while in the process of doing so, the motorcycle collided with the right-side front and rear doors.

As a result, the motorcyclist received injuries on his body and succumbed to his injuries.

His body is at the Port Mourant Hospital’s Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The car driver is in Police custody, assisting with the investigation.

