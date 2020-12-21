Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle smash-up in Berbice

Jamal Joseph, 27, of New Amsterdam, Berbice is now dead following an accident which occurred along Republic Road at around 18:00hrs on Sunday.

Joseph, who was riding motorcycle CK 1731, died after being involved in an accident with another motorcycle CK 2765 and motorcar PKK 8475.

The other rider, a 39-year-old man of Stanleytown, and the pillion rider, a 38-year-old man of Savannah Park, are currently hospitalised.

The motorcar, which was being driven by a 22-year-old resident of East Canje, explained that motorcycle CK 2765 was proceeding behind her and attempted to overtake.

In the process of overtaking the car, the motorcycle collided head-on with the other bike.

As a result, the rider of CK 2765 lost control and crashed into motorcar.

Both motorcyclists and the pillion rider fell onto the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies.

They were picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens, placed in a passing vehicle and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Joseph died while receiving treatment.

The other rider and pillion rider were admitted as patients; the driver is suffering from head and other injuries about his body.

The pillion rider is conscious and suffering minor injuries about his body.