Motorcyclist killed by truck in Melanie collision

A 31-year-old motorcyclist of Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is now dead after he was struck down by a truck along the Melanie Public Road, ECD.

The dead man has been identified as Leon Singh who was riding motorcycle CH 3066 at the time of the accident at around 09:30hrs today.

The truck, GSS 5634, was being driven by a 43-year-old resident of Bachelors’ Adventure, ECD who has since been arrested.

Police said the truck was proceeding north along the western side of the Melanie Access Road when he failed to stop at the corner, and continued further north onto the Melanie Public Road.

In so doing, he ended up in the path of the motorcycle which was proceeding west on the western lane of the Public Road.

The front of the motorcycle collided into the right side front of motor lorry. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries to his head and about his body.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious state where died while receiving treatment.

Police said a notice of intended prosecution has been served.