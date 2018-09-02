Motorcyclist killed by drunken Police

A 23-year-old East Ruimveldt, Georgetown resident lost his life on Saturday evening when he was struck down by an intoxicated Police Officer along Nelson Mandela Public Road.

Dead is Akemo Anthony of Lot 338 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme. Reports received indicated that the police rank was proceeding along Mandela Avenue in a Force’s vehicle bearing registration number PVV 4652 while the father of one was proceeding in the opposite direction on motorcycle CJ 511 when he was struck down while attempting to make a turn.

As a result of the impact the cyclist fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries to his body. He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in an unconscious state and succumbed while receiving medical attention.

The Police Constable has since been taken into Police custody where he is said to be assisting with investigations. He reportedly failed a breathalyzer test. Investigations are ongoing…