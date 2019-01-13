Motorcyclist killed after colliding with utility pole

A motorcyclist lost his life early Sunday morning after he lost control of his motor cycle and collided with a utility pole in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Dead is Colin Troy Thomas, 21, Lot 51 Stanleytown New Amsterdam Berbice. Based on reports reaching the <<<Inews>>> stated that sometime about 03:30h, Thomas was proceeding east along Alexander Street, New Amsterdam at a fast rate when he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a utility pole.

The motor cycle that the young man was riding at the time of the accident

He sustained injuries and was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital in an unconscious state where he was pronounced dead on arrival. At the time of the accident, the now dead man was not wearing a safety helmet.

