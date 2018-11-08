Motorcyclist killed after colliding with cow on number 55 public road

A motorcyclist lost his life on Wednesday evening when he collided with a cow while traversing on the number 55 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Now dead is 25-year-old, Ravindra Nazamoodin of number 56 Village, Corentyne Berbice.

INews understands that Nazamoodin was proceeding south along the eastern side of the above mentioned public road on his motorcycle, CF 5667, at about 21:10h when the accident occurred.

While proceeding on the said road, he reportedly collided with the dark brown cow and as a result of the impact fell upon the surface of the road, injuring his head.

He was quickly picked up and rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The cow which caused the accident was later discovered dead in a back street at number 55 Village with its identifying mark cut off.

Efforts were however, still being made to identify its owner as investigations into the accident continue.