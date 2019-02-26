Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car

A motorcyclist was earlier today killed after he collided with a motorcar along the Vreed-en-Hoop West Coast Demerara Public Road. Dead Nial Persaud of Lot 635 Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

Based on reports received, Persaud was proceeding along the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road when he collided with the rear of motorcar HC 7218 which was attempting to make a turn.

The driver of the car reported that he indicated that he was about to make the turn however, whilst in the process of doing so, he felt the impact.

Upon inspections, Persaud was found lying on the roadway with injuries to his head and body. He was quickly picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The car driver, identified as a resident of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara was taken into Police custody. A breathalyzer test was conducted but showed no trace of alcohol on his breath.

He is said to be assisting with investigations.