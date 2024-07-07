Motorcyclist is latest road fatality in Region 6

A motorcyclist is now dead after he collided with a car that swerved into his driving lane on the Corentyne Highway, Region Six.

The dead man has been identified as 24-year-old Simeon Munroe of Ulverston Village, Corentyne.

The crash occurred at about 01:30h on Sunday at Nurney Village and according to the driver of the motor car, he swerved the vehicle from hitting a cow.

The driver told the police that while driving along the Nurney Village public road, he saw a cow walking across the road and he applied brakes while swerving the vehicle to the southern side of the road to avoid hitting the animal. However, he ended up in the path of the motorcycle, CL 8946, which was driven by Munroe.

The motorcyclist, who was without a safety helmet, ended up hitting the same cow after which he lost control of his bike and rode into the right-side front fender of the car.

Munroe was picked up in a semi-conscious condition and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital but succumbed to his injuries about an hour later while receiving medical attention.

Police say a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the car and zero micrograms of alcohol were recorded. Nevertheless, the driver is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, there have been 14 deaths on the roads in Region Six for the year so far; 11 being motorcyclists.

