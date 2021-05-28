Motorcyclist injured after colliding with parked car

A motorcyclist was admitted a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he reportedly collided with a parked car along the Rupert Craig Highway on Thursday.

Injured is Fazal Pellew, 28, of Bamboo Drive, Meadowbrook Georgetown.

Police investigation revealed that on the day in question at about 15:30h, Pellew was driving his motorcycle bearing registration number CJ 9801 along the Rupert Craig Highway at a fast rate of speed while the motorcar, PYY- 833 was parked on the parapet.

However, while in the vicinity of Sherriff Street, Pellew reportedly lost control of the motorcycle thus resulting in him colliding with the right rear portion of the motorcar.

As a result of the collision, Pellew fell off the motorcycle and landed on the roadway where he sustained injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) who were summoned to the scene and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he underwent an emergency surgery to correct injuries to his left leg and left hand.

After the successful surgery, he was admitted a patient in the male surgical ward of the medical facility in a stable condition.

The driver of the motorcar was placed on his own recognizance as investigations continue.