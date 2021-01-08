Motorcyclist hospitalised after Corentyne accident

A 42-year-old motorcyclist is now hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital after he collided with a car, that turned into his path on the Springlands Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident occurred just about 15:50h on Thursday when motorcycle CK4164 driven by Dwayne Rose of Race Course, Springlands was forced to swerve out of the path of motorcar PRR8473 driven by 42-year-old Urman Yasseen of Corriverton.

The Police said that Rose was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane at a normal rate of speed whilst Yasseen was proceeding in the opposite direction. However, he made U-turn from west to east across the road into the path of the motorcyclist forcing him to swerve left to avoid a collision.

Nevertheless, despite his effort, Rose’s motorcycle collided with the front left side of the car.

As a result of the impact, he fell onto the road surface where he sustained injuries about his body.

He was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor on duty, then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was further seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him a patient.

Yasseen is presently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.