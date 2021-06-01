Motorcyclist gets bail for killing pensioner in Rupert Craig Highway accident

Almost three months after an accident that claimed the life of 73-year-old Shri Chandra Persaud of Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown, the driver was arraigned for the offence when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday.

Shaquelle Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on February 6, 2021, he rode his motorcycle, CJ 2794, in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Persaud.

The accident reportedly took place along the Rupert Craig Highway, Greater Georgetown.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan granted the accused bail in the sum of $250,000.

It was reported that the former tutor, who was attached to the ABE programme at School of the Nations, died while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) moments after he was struck down by Williams in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy.

The accident reportedly occurred at about 18:40h as the motorcycle was proceeding along the highway and collided with Persaud who was attempting to cross the road.

Following the collision, both Persaud and the Williams fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries about their bodies. They were picked up and taken to the GPHC where they received medical attention but Persaud subsequently succumbed.

Meanwhile, Williams is expected to make his next court appearance on June 14, 2021.