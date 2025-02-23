Motorcyclist dies in Georgetown accident

A man was killed on Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle reportedly fell in front of an oncoming motorcar.

Dead is Bretnol Greenidge, a 32-year-old resident of Bamboo Drive, Meadowbrook, Georgetown. The accident occurred at about 15:52hrs on the eastern carriageway of the Takuba public road in Meadowbrook, Georgetown.

At the time, the deceased was driving motorcycle #CL 2067 – a red 110 Haojue – while the motorcar, a Nissan Note – #PYY 3577, was driven by a 17-year-old unlicensed driver from Meadowbrook Drive.

Investigations revealed that the car was proceeding south along the eastern side of the eastern carriageway while the motorcyclist was proceeding north along the western side of the carriageway, without a safety helmet.

As both vehicles approached each other, it is alleged by the driver of motor car #PYY 3577 that the motorcyclist was swerving on the road (riding in a zig-zag manner) when he slid on some sand which was on the road surface which caused him to lose control of his motorcycle and fall on to the road surface and into the path of the motorcar.

As a result, the motorcyclist sustained injuries. Contact was made with the Ambulance Service and Emergency Medical Technicians subsequently arrived on the scene.

The motorcyclist was examined and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigations continue.

--- ---