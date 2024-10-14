Motorcyclist dies in Eccles crash

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred today (Monday, October 14, 2024) on Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara, which resulted in the death of a 30-year-old motorcyclist, Dillon Abrams.

Enquiries disclosed that the motorcyclist from Lot 91 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, and a female pillion rider were proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of Eccles public road when the Abrams lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the concrete median that separates the eastern and western carriageways.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and pillion rider fell onto the road surface, where they received injuries on their bodies.

The Ambulance service was summoned to the scene, which arrived shortly after with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) headed by Dr. Kissoon, who pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The female pillion rider was picked up in an unconscious state by the EMTs, placed into an Ambulance and conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where she was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who treated and admitted her as a patient suffering from a punctured lung, fractured right leg and head injuries. Her condition is regarded as critical.

