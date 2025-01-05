Motorcyclist dies in EBD accident

A 56-year-old security officer is now dead after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole along the East Bank Demerara public road earlier this afternoon.

Dead is Brian McKenzie of Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The accident occurred in the vicinity of Houston Estate while McKenzie was maneuvering a turn along the EBD road.

This publication understands that McKenzie, who worked with Queen’s Way Security Service, had left his relatives’ home on Laing Avenue in Georgetown just after 14:00h and was heading home on his motorcycle.

Family members believe that the 56-year-old man lost control of his bike while maneuvering the turn, resulting in him veering off the road and colliding with a utility post. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical response team.

McKenzie’s body was later transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.

Police are investigating the accident.

