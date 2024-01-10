Motorcyclist dies in Demerara Harbour Bridge accident

A motorcyclist has died in an accident along the Demerara Harbour Bridge which occurred at around 12:55hrs today.

The victim has been identified as Premdat Govinda of Bella Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

According to a statement from the Management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, the rider was proceeding west along the bridge when the accident occurred.

The statement added that no other person or vehicle was involved in the incident.

Up to the time of publication of this article, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had not released any details on the fatal crash.

