Motorcyclist dies in Cummings Lodge accident

Ryan Jordan, a 33-year-old motorcyclist of Lot 62 Third Field Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, was killed on Friday night after he was struck by a motor car.

The incident occurred at about 20:30h on the main access road at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

According to police reports, motor car, #PMM 3148, was proceeding South along the eastern drive lane of Cummings Lodge’s main access road at a fast rate, while motorcycle #CG 6668, driven by Jordan, was proceeding North along the western drive lane of the said road.

In the vicinity of 7th and 8th Field, Cummings Lodge, the car driver allegedly swerved West onto the western drive lane and into the path of the motorcycle. This resulted in a collision, where both the motorcycle and the motorcyclist were thrown into the air and ended up on the western grass parapet, causing the motorcyclist to receive injuries to his body.

An ambulance was summoned to the scene and the motorcyclist was seen and examined by a doctor, who pronounced him dead at the scene. The body was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, at the time of the accident, there were two occupants in the motorcar – the driver (not yet identified) and an occupant, Ronny Rueda, a 41-year-old Cuban National.

Reuda told the police that the collision, he and the driver went out to assist the motorcyclist. However, they were attacked by individuals in the area and the driver ran away, leaving him behind.

According to the man, he was then robbed of his wallet and other valuables and was assaulted by several persons in the area, causing him to sustain injuries to his body. Reuda was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by ambulance, where he was admitted with a fractured skull. His condition is listed as stable.

Investigations continue.

