Motorcyclist dies following 2-vehicle smash-up in NA

Twenty-eight-year-old Deen Grenville of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) following an accident at New Amsterdam main road on Sunday.

Based on reports received, at about 15:00h on the day in question, Grenville was driving motorcycle HC 6868 at a fast rate when he collided with motorcycle CJ 6265 driven by Rodrick Ageeday also of Stanleytown.

According to information received, both motorcycles were proceeding south along New Amsterdam main road when they collided with each other.

As a result, both drivers received injuries and were picked up and taken to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where they were examined by a doctor on duty.

However, Ageeday sustained several fractures about the body while Grenville was referred to Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition.

He sustained a fracture skull and other injuries to the body including severe bleeding to the lungs.

Meanwhile after spending several hours in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the GPHC in an unconscious state, he took his last breath at about 2:00h on Monday morning. Investigations are ongoing.