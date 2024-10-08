Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in West Canje

A 46-year-old motorcyclist has died after crashing into a utility pole along the Vryhied Public Road, West Canje, Berbice on Monday afternoon.

Dead is Denson Edwards of Angoy’s Avenue New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The man was riding his motorcycle at a fast rate when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

Edwards, who was not wearing a safety helmet, fell onto the grass parapet while the bike landed in the nearby trench.

He was picked up in a unconscious condition by public spirited citizens and was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are continuing.

