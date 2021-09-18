Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked vehicles

Akeem Ming, a 26-year-old man of Roxanne Burnham Garden, Georgetown was last evening killed in an accident at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The fatal crash occurred at around 22:30hrs. A 17-year-old pillion rider was also injured in the accident.

Police said the motorcycle was proceeding east along the northern driving lane on the northern carriageway.

According to the Police, the motorcyclist reportedly noticed a Police pickup and decided to speed up.

As a result, the rider lost control of the vehicle and collided into a car and truck, which were parked on the side of the road.

Both the rider and pillion rider fell onto the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies.

They were both picked up in an unconscious condition and was conveyed to Georgetown Public Hospital where they were both seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Ming was pronounced dead on arrival.

The pillion rider was admitted a patient in the female surgical ward suffering from multiple injuries about the body.