Motorcyclist dies after crashing into canter at NA

A 31-year-old man is now dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a canter at the junction of Main and Kent Streets, New Amsterdam at around 22:00h on Tuesday.

Dead is Joshua Inshanally Ramdeen of Overwinning, New Amsterdam. He worked as an electrician at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Eyewitnesses recalled hearing a loud impact and upon checking, observed Ramdeen and a pillion rider on the roadway; the motorcycle was badly damaged.

According to information reaching this publication, the canter’s driver failed to stop and render assistance.

However, this publication understands that the driver had instead visited the Central Police Station where he reported the matter.

Regional Commander Boodnarine Persaud, when contacted, says he has no knowledge of the accident which occurred in his division. Police Headquarters also has not released any information on the fatal crash.

INews understands that both vehicles were travelling at a normal rate of speed when the motorcycle suddenly swerved into the path of the canter.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the canter revealed that he was above the legal limit. A notice of intended prosecution has since been served on the driver.

Reports are that the rider and pillion rider were taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where Ramdeen was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died today whilst receiving medical attention.

The condition of the pillion rider is unknown at this time.