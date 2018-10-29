Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pedestrian, utility pole in Essequibo

A motorcyclist lost his life on Sunday afternoon after he struck a pedestrian and crashed into a utility pole on the Essequibo Coast.

Dead is 28-year-old, Naitram Sankar of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) while pedestrian Juliet Miller ,56, of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast was admitted at the Suddie Public Hospital nursing a fractured hip.

INews understands that at around 13:00h, Sankar was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the Queenstown Public Road, Essequibo Coast at a fast rate when the accident occurred.

He reportedly ended up on the western parapet and collided with Miller before crashing into a utility pole on the said parapet.

Both Sankar and Miller were picked up and rushed to the hospital however, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on arrival at the medical facility.

Miller’s condition is said to be serious but stable.

The Police are investigating.