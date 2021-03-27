Motorcyclist dies after colliding with minibus on EBD Road

A motorcyclist was horrifically killed on Friday when his bike crashed into the back of a minibus on the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Dead is Calvin Pitt of Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown. He had sustained head injuries, broken ribs, fractured legs and a series of other injuries.

According to reports, the driver of minibus BMM 5344 told the police that he was proceeding north along the EBD Public Road and while in the vicinity of Prospect, he felt a hard impact to the back of his vehicle.

As result of the collision, the driver of the motorcycle, CK 6480, was flung into the air and flew into the rear window screen of the minibus and then landed on the rear passenger seat.

Pitt was left with his lower body hanging on the outside of the back windshield of the bus.

He was picked up in a conscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he lost consciousness and was admitted in a critical condition. He subsequently died around 15:30h.

Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the minibus driver which returned a 0 microgram reading.

Notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver of the minibus as investigations continue, the police said.