Motorcyclist dies after colliding with cow on Berbice Road

A young man is now dead after his motorcycle collided into a cow on the Crabwood Creek Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is 22-year-old Akram Hack, a construction worker of Lot 38 Grant 7879, Crabwood Creek.

The accident occurred sometime around 23:00h Saturday.

According to police reports, Hack was proceeding on the Crabwood Creek Public Road when he collided with a brown spotted cow and as a result, he fell unto the road surface and received injuries about his body.

He then was picked up in a unconscious state by the Police and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was seen by a doctor and treated for the injuries he sustained.

The youngman was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital but reportedly died on the way. He was pronounced dead at the Port Mourant Public Hospital around 01:50h today.

Hack’s body is presently at Ramo Funeral Home awaiting Post Mortem Examination.

Investigations are going.