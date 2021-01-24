Motorcyclist dies after collided with car on Mackenzie Road

A 29-year-old man died on Saturday night after his motorcycle collided with an oncoming car on the Mackenzie, Linden, road.

Dead is Adrile Drakes of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Georgetown.

According to the police, the accident around 16:30h on the Sir David Rose Avenue Public road in Mackenzie, Linden.

It was reported that a 68-year-old Blue Berry Hill resident was driving his car in the northern direction on the Sir David Rose Avenue Public road while Drakes was proceeding in the opposite direction on his motorcycle, reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

The police said whilst Drakes was negotiating a left bend, he lost control of the bike and collided with the right side front of the car, and fell on the road, where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious state and taken to the Linden hospital complex, where he was being treated but succumbed while receiving medical attention.

The vehicles were lodged and the driver of the car is presently in custody assisting with the investigations.