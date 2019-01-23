Motorcyclist crushed by truck at WBD

A motorcyclist lost his life in the most gruesome fashion moments ago when he collided with a truck and was crushed to death at Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The dead man has since been identified as John who was said to be speeding along the road just before 14:00h.

Inews understands that while speeding, the victim lost control of his motorcycle and slammed into the truck GJJ 3746 and was pinned.

After being pinned, his head was crushed as the truck came to a halt.

This online news was also informed that the now dead man was recently involved in another accident where he broke his leg and arm.

Additional information will be provided subsequently.