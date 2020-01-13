Motorcyclist critical following Essequibo accident

A motorcyclist is battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Suddie Public Hospital following a collision with a canter along the Middlesex Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The motorcyclist has been identified as 31-year-old Rajiv Shamnarine of Adventure, Essequibo Coast. Based on reports received, the accident occurred at about 18:40h on Sunday evening.

Investigations revealed that on the day in question, the canter driven by a 42-year-old Essequibo Coast resident was heading along the Middlesex Public Road and made a sudden stop causing the motorcycle to collide with him.

As result, Shamnarine fell to the roadway and received injuries. He was picked up and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital in a conscious state and was admitted. The driver of the canter was detained and is assisting police with their investigation.