Motorcyclist charged for causing death by dangerous driving

Eight months after 70-year-old Hubert Caesar was hit and killed by a motorcycle on the Nismes Public Road, West Bank Demerara, the motorcyclist was on Friday hurled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the charge.

Gregory Bess, 26, of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where he denied that on January 28, 2019, at Nismes Public Road, being the rider of motorcycle CJ 5283, caused an accident involving Hubert Caesar, where he failed to stop and render assistance.

Another charge detailed that on the said day and location, he drove motorcycle CJ 5283 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Hubert Caesar.

According to facts presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, on January 28, the defendant was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the roadway at a fast rate when he collided with the pensioner.

The court further heard that Bess, having knowledge what had happened, fled the scene without offering help to the now dead man.

The now deceased was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Prosecutor objected to Bess being released on bail, pointing out that the defendant went into hiding after the accident in an effort to evade Police apprehension.

It was disclosed that Police ranks recently managed to apprehend Bess after receiving information that he was at his reputed wife’s house.

The Chief Magistrate upheld the prosecution’s submission and remanded Bess to prison. He is expected to make his next court appearance on September 5, 2019 at the Wales Magistrates’ Court.