Motorcycle bandits rob ECD supermarket

Police on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) are on the hunt for two men who stormed into the Monica Supermarket located at Non-Pariel Village on Thursday night and robbed the owners of an undisclosed sum of cash and phone cards.

Reports are that around 18:55h, the 22-year-old supermarket owner was operating at the cashier section of her business when the two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the building. They were both donning helmets.

Upon walking through the main entrance, one of the suspects whipped out his firearm but kept it to his side while his accomplice, who had a haversack, began opening the bag to store their loot.

A female customer with her young child were purchasing items from the supermarket, but the perpetrators waited until the mother and child left before executing their robbery.

The robbery was captured on Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras inside the building. The footage, which was seen by INews, showed the gunman holding held his weapon in plain view while his accomplice walked over to the cash register.

The perpetrator demanded the day’s sales and the proprietress immediately complied. She opened the cash register and the bandit empty the monies into his haversack. He also snatched a quantity of cellular phone cards.

The two men then quickly walked out of the supermarket and jumped on their motorcycle, which was parked close to the entrance, and made good their escape. No arrests have been made since but investigations are ongoing.