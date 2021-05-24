Motorcycle bandits execute daring daylight robbery outside US Embassy

Two unarmed men on a motorcycle on Monday executed a daring daylight robbery outside of the United States Embassy located at Young and Duke Streets, Georgetown.

At around 07:14hrs, the motorcycle bandits pounced upon an individual who was visiting the Embassy.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, the visitor was attempting to park when the bandits intercepted the vehicle.

The Embassy noted that the unarmed bandits used physical force to snatch personal items from inside the victim’s vehicle. The stolen items and estimated losses were not revealed.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has not issued an official statement on the incident.

Notwithstanding, the US Embassy has since issued a warning in light of the crime.

“The Embassy reminds U.S. citizens to exercise caution due to crime in Guyana. Report crimes or attempted crimes immediately to the local police in Georgetown by dialing 911 or the Guyana Police Force Quick Response Hotline at +592 225-6411,” the warning reads.

Further, the Embassy provided a list of actions to take. These include: “keep a low profile. Do not display expensive items such as jewelry, cellphone or laptop. Be aware of your surroundings, particularly when entering and exiting your vehicle. Provide your colleagues and family with your daily plans and how to reach you. Do not leave any valuables inside your vehicle. Do not physically resist any robbery attempt. Be a good witness by recording the suspect’s description, license number and vehicle information.”