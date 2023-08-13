Motor racing in Guyana evolving at a fast pace – Guyanese champion rider Matthew Vieira

At age 26, Matthew Joseph Vieira is probably one of the best superbike racers in Guyana, with several accolades to his name. His dominance was exhibited at the Sunday, July 9, 2023 South Dakota Grand Prix – Round Two – during which he set a new record of 1:18.7s with his Yamaha R6.

The previous record of 1:19.3s was also set by him back in March 2023. In addition, he holds the best time at the 2016 Caribbean Super Bike championship.

This phenomenal young racer was born on June 11, 1997 to Sadika and Mark Vieira, and grew up with his parents and two siblings – a sister and a young brother – at their Houston Estate, Greater Georgetown home. He attended the Marian Academy for five years before completing his secondary education at the School of the Nations.

Confident, straightforward and outgoing, this young man enjoys riding motorbikes, swimming, playing billiards, and spending a lot of time at the gym.

As a young man growing up, his role models were superbike rider Valentino Rossi, F-1 racer Michael Schumacher and footballer Lionel Messi. He got involved in motor racing at the age of 12 through his father, who also is a household name in the racing fraternity. He started by racing go-karts, but has evolved into one of the best in the superbike category.

He has represented Guyana in Trinidad, Barbados, and Jamaica, but his most memorable race meet was in May of 2018, while representing Guyana in Jamaica at the Jam West Circuit, which is also one of his favourite tracks. He had secured a qualifying time one day prior to the grand event, but was not sure about the outcome.

On race day, however, he found his confidence and knack, and went on to win the “Champion Rider” award.

In fact, he is the only Guyanese rider to win races in all three countries, and he describes the experience as overwhelming, since he is conscious that he was representing his country. Those accolades did not come without competition.

“My biggest competitors are: my cousin Stephen Vieira; he has been in the sport a lot longer than me, and he’s unpredictable. Then there is Kevin Persaud, who comes out every race meet and maintains his consistency,” the young man told this publication.

He describes motor racing as having evolved over the years in Guyana, and says he is confident it would continue to get better. He notes that a lot of people have the talent to do good, but says the sport is quite expensive.

“With sponsorships, miracles can happen and dreams can come true,” he has explained. On this note, he disclosed that the new track at the South Dakota Circuit has become one of his favourites, and he describes it as “physically demanding.”

Although racing is his sport, he still needs to work to earn a living, which can be somewhat challenging.

“It’s really hard to balance work, play, and racing. Because I work for Vieira 66 Logistics; so, basically, I am a contractor who has to be in the sun and heat all day inspecting various worksites. Sometimes we work well into the night, so I’m squeezed for time. But then there is racing, a sport that demands you to be physically fit, so the gym is important,” he explained.

Apart from work, gym, and racing, he always finds the time to hang out with his friends, and sometimes catch a movie with his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, he is advising young people who might want to join the sport to grasp the opportunities when they present themselves.

“Don’t wait for it; get up and push for whatever you want! It may take time, but the fact is time is moving very fast, and the reality is no one is going to give you what you want, so get up and go look for your opportunity! And also respect and honesty go a far way in the business,” he has advised.

The Guyanese champion rider and his team have a unique way of celebrating every win.

“Even though we have won a lot of races, we still get super excited; because we work hard, even late at night, to train. Also, there is a lot of teasing among competitors, but in the end, we look out for each other and push each other to our fullest potential,” the young man explained as he grinned.

In ten years’ time, he sees himself helping out the younger generation and promoting motor racing in Guyana.

On a lighter note, his favourite colour is red, and he loves steak with baked potatoes. He also loves to go clubbing and meeting new and interesting people.

