Motor cyclist killed in Corentyne accident

A 60-year-old man was killed on Saturday night after reportedly losing control of his motorcycle on the Corentyne Public Road, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The dead man has been identified as Ganga Persaud Shivdyall, a pump operator, of Lot of 7 Fryish Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The accident occurred sometime around 17:45h on the Industry Public Road, Corentyne.

According to police reports, Shivdyall was riding motorcycle CF 2415 proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road, when he apparently lost control of the bike and fell onto the road surface.

The 60-year-old man received injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who pronounced him dead on arrival (DOA).

Shivdyall’s body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination (PME).