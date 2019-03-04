Motor cyclist injured after slamming into car

A 30 year-old motor cyclist is counting himself lucky after only receiving a broken leg following a collision with a motor car on Sunday afternoon.

The injured man, identified as Hardai Kaaleshwar of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, was said to have been riding the motorcycle at the Ogle Public Road, ECD, when he reportedly slammed into the left front side bumper of a car that was navigating a turn.

Reports are that the incident occurred around 17:00h as the car was proceeding east along the Southern side of the Northern carriage way of the Ogle Public Road. It was alleged that the driver was about to make a turn into the Ogle access road when the motorcyclist collided with him.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway and received injuries about his body. In a conscious state, he was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient.

The driver of the car involved in the accident is assisting police with their investigations.