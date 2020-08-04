Mothers devastated after three killed in Corentyne accident

By: Andrew Carmichael

The mothers of the young persons who lost their lives in an accident along the Corentyne Highway on Sunday evening are struggling to come to grips with the tragic reality.

Those who lost their lives are 21-year-old Jessica Leitch of Rose Hall Town, 21-year-old GDF Air Corp Officer Kwesi Lewis of Corriverton, and 25-year-old Reon Moriah, a labourer, also of Corriverton.

Reports indicate that motor lorry GJJ 6939 was proceeding west on the southern side of the road whilst motorcar PGG 9262 was proceeding in the opposite direction on the northern side of the road when the accident occurred. The driver of the lorry told Police that he was about to park on the southern parapet when motorcar PGG 9262 collided with the right rear wheel of the lorry. Shortly after, motor car PWW 582, which was proceeding west on the southern side of the road, collided with the rear of the said lorry.

At the time of the accident, the three deceased were occupants in a car driven by 19-year-old Simon Alder of Liverpool, who is among three injured in the accident.

The young adults were reportedly on their way home from a party when the accident occurred at around 23:30hrs.

When this publication visited Leitch’s mother, Amanda Small, she was inconsolable and could not say much.

Lewis’s mother, Tomica Soloman, related that when she saw her son’s body at the scene, he was sitting with his hands folded on his chest.

“That is how he would sleep. So, I know that he was sleeping in the car and don’t even know anything. If he was awake, he would have told the driver that the truck was there because the road has lights and the truck had its lights blinking. So, the driver had to nod off and his foot press and the car pick up speed,” the Soloman, a former police officer, stated.

She said she spoke with the driver, who is her son’s former school mate and neighbour, who related bits and pieces of what occurred.

“He tell me that the truck did not have on lights, but the video I see the truck had on the lights, but he is a young boy. We will just have to let the police do their investigation,” she added.

According to Solomon, her son would have celebrated his 21st birthday the day before he died.

She related that he had been a member of the Air Corp since March 2019, and had been on a one-week rotation since the pandemic. He came off of work on Friday and was expected to return on Thursday.

“When he came to see his baby brother he held him so tight and was rocking him and recently he was telling me that he loves me; not that he never use to do it but… it was extra special,” the grieving mother related.

Meanwhile, Moriah’s mother, Patrica Georgeson, was still in a state of shock and was still trying to come to grips with the passing of her son.

Sitting at a shed opposite her Lot 8 Circle Street, Corriverton, Georgeson said that it is most difficult for her to go into the house as her child will no longer be there.

She said the labourer did not tell her where he was going but she referred to her son as being very loving.

The grieving mother recalled that she received a telephone call at about midnight on Sunday, informing her about the accident, after which she went to the New Amsterdam Hospital but subsequently learned that the bodies were at the Port Mourant Hospital.