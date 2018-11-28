Mother still critical after chopping incident, attacker takes life

A labourer of Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke Highway took his own life on Tuesday afternoon after he attacked and chopped his reputed wife about her body at Swan Village, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

The now dead man has been identified as 39-year-old, Ian English of Lot 11 Kuru Kururu Squatting Area.

His body was discovered sometime around 16:00h.

INews understands that English and his reputed wife, 32-year-old, Malicia Andrews, a mother of six, have been experiencing domestic problems.

Charmalita Adams, the youngest sister of the now injured woman, related that Andrews visited her mother’s home to discuss some problems that she was facing in her relationship.

“She went down by mommy, cause we ain’t know if they get problems, she never used to speak out … he follow she down there and tell she come with he, but she didn’t want to ‘cause she ain’t want he no more….,” the sister stated.

The suspect, however, followed Andrews to her mother’s home at Lot 22 Swan Community, and demanded that she return home with him, but she refused while informing him that she wanted to end the relationship.

The suspect reportedly became enraged, armed himself with a cutlass, went into the house and dealt Andrews several chops to her body. The injured woman reportedly ran into the yard and collapsed.

He later chopped a piece of rope which he took with him in some bushes. He was later discovered handing from a tree by Police ranks who were summoned to the scene after the chopping incident.

His body was cut down and taken to the Lyken Funeral home to await an autopsy.

Andrews was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he has since been admitted in a critical condition.

The couple, who shared a relationship for several years, had two children ages 13 and 2.

Investigations are in progress.