Mother still battling to keep son alive 3 years after tragic accident

A single mother of eight is still battling to keep her 11-year-old son alive after he was left paralysed following a motor vehicle accident outside their home at Felicity, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD) almost three years ago.

Matthew Zaman is still unable to speak or move his hands and legs, and he cannot breathe without the help a nasal cannula (a device used to deliver supplemental oxygen or increased airflow to a patient in need of respiratory help).

In a telephone interview on Saturday, the child’s mother, Bibi Shanaz Khan, explained that even though three years have passed, she is still fighting to keep her son alive, even at the expense of a comfortable night’s rest.

In December 2017, the lad’s family was met with the tragic news that Zaman was struck by a minibus in front of their home. Following the accident, he was admitted as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital for over a month.

However, Matthew surprised everyone and continued to fight for his life, and was later discharged from the medical institution. He sustained a fractured skull, which resulted in swelling in the brain; damage to his lungs, and injury to his spine, which hinders his mobility.

“He is still the same way… I am not seeing any improvement, but I am still keep trusting God. Sometimes I have to be up whole night and whole day because he is getting pain. When he wakes up at 4 o’clock he nah sleep back till next day…” she explained.

Since the accident, Bibi left her job as a domestic worker to care for her son. On Saturday, she told this publication that it has been difficult for her over the past three years.

Nevertheless, she said she is nowhere close to giving up on her son. She said she is grateful for the little she has and thankful for the support persons give to her from time to time.

“I don’t even get public assistance, I go to get the form, and the welfare girl was not nice to me. She asked me why we want help with this child, and if we are working with his father, and she refused to give me the form…. I would normally get a little help from CIOG (Central Islamic Organisation Of Guyana) and from BM Soat (BM Soat Auto Sales)… but, I am contented because I didn’t give anybody anything…”, she explained.

Khan explained that she and Matthew’s father separated when he was just two years old.

Following the accident, the driver, who struck the lad down, was charged for dangerous driving. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison but appealed the case and was freed.

Anyone desirous of helping Mathew can contact the family on (592) 659-6766.