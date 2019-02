A mother and her son found themselves before the Court on Tuesday charged for allegedly attacking and wounding a woman.

The duo, 37-year-old, Fiona Rodriguez and 19-year-old, Emmanuel Barker denied the allegation put before them by City Magistrate, Leron Daly.

It is alleged that on January 5, 2019 at Blygezeight Gardens, they wounded Ann Narine.

The duo was however, granted bail in the sum of $30,000 each and are expected to make their next appearance on March 12.