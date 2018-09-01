Mother of robbery suspect to face court for attempting to smuggle weed in lockups

The mother of one of the suspects who allegedly robbed a supermarket at Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on August 30, is currently in hot water after she was reportedly caught trying to smuggle marijuana into the EBD lockups that her son is detained in.

According to information from the police, the robbery suspect, who was charged and is being kept at an EBD police station awaiting his appearance before a Magistrate on Monday, was visited by his mother around 19:50h on Friday as she brought a sandwich for him eat.

However, officers upon examining the sandwich reportedly found that it contained two grams of cannabis.

According to the police, the 44-year-old housewife was promptly detained and is likely to be arraigned in court next week, charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

On August 30, two bandits, one armed with a handgun, stormed the “Number One Supermarket” at 18 Grove, Public Road, EBD and robbed the entity of all the cash in the register and several phone cards before escaping.

The police apparently detained the aforementioned suspect in relation to the crime.

The Supermarket in question has since been a haven for robbers as the entity has been robbed on multiple occasions.

Just recently, one of the three bandits who were nabbed in the brazen robbery committed on the supermarket in June of this year was sentenced to seven years in prison after he appeared in the Providence Magistrate’s Court.

Ryan Bannister, 27, of Herstelling Seadam, EBD pleaded guilty to charges of robbery under arms and possession of an illegal firearm when it was read to his by Magistrate Sunil Scarce.

The other two men Gerald DaSilva, 45, and Ron Simons, 33 pleaded not guilty to the said charges and were remanded to prison.

It is alleged that the three men – one of whom was armed with a handgun – stealthily entered the “Number One Supermarket” at about 04:30h on June 13.

The men pounced on the lone security guard and bounded his hands with his shoe lace. The bandits then proceeded to the third floor of the building, removed the grill from a window and entered the building.

As the bandits were all inside of the supermarket, the 53-year-old security guard, managed to free himself and immediately alerted neighbors who summoned the Police.

Prompt response from the lawmen resulted in the bandits being caught in the act.

When the men were nabbed they had $70,000 in prepaid phone cards and an undisclosed sum of cash in their possession.

A .38 revolver with six live matching rounds was also found.