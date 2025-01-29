Mother of 7 brutally murdered months after leaving abusive relationship

A mother of seven was today brutally murdered, months after she escaped an abusive relationship with her reputed husband of over seven years.

Dead is 33-year-old Fazila Ally, who was employed as a cleaner at the Annandale Primary School.

INews understands that the woman lived with her reputed husband, with whom she has one child, at his Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) house.

But in November last year, after enduring years of abuse, she finally left him and returned to her mother’s house at Lusignan.

However, the man would often beg for the woman to return to their relationship but she would refuse.

The victim’s mother Babita Ally said she spoke with her daughter at around midday today; she said her daughter informed that she was going to purchase some cosmetics and then head home.

Less than an hour later, the mother said she received a call, informing her that her daughter was murdered at her former residence, which is located about 100ft from the school.

Upon arriving at the house in Annandale, the mother said she saw “blood everywhere”.

This publication understands that when ranks arrived at the scene, they observed three wounds on the victim: one on the right hand, another on the left side of the forehead, and a third at the back of the neck.

The suspect, a 52-year-old carpenter, has since been arrested. He reportedly attempted suicide and has since been hospitalised.

