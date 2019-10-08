Mother of 4 shot while sleeping in bed with baby, husband

A mother of four of Front Road, West La Penitence, Greater Georgetown is presently battling for her life at a city hospital after she was shot while asleep in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Injured is Alicia Henry, who was shot in her back while she was asleep with her husband and her baby at their home. The shooting occurred at about 2:00h.

Reports are that gunmen on motorcycles opened fire in the neighbourbood and bullets hit the walls of Henry’s wooden home.

However, one of the bullets penetrated the wall and struck the sleeping woman. Her 11-month-old baby as well as her husband were not injured.

When Inews visited the area neighbours recalled that they heard loud noises like firecrackers exploding.

A female neighbour, stated that it was Alicia’s family began shouting for help that neighbours realised what had occurred.

According to reports, the injured woman’s bedroom is towards the front of the house which faces the public road.

The injured woman had been rushed to the hospital where she was admitted. Police are investigating the shooting incident.