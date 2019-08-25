Mother of 3 stabbed to death by estranged lover

A mother of three was in the wee hours of Sunday morning stabbed to death by the father of her children at her Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara home.

Dead is 27-year-old Shamaine Frank, a janitor of Lot 317 Victoria Village, ECD.

Based on information received, at about 3:00h, the suspect was seen entering the woman’s yard and was ordered by her brother to leave due to the abusive relationship that his sister suffered in the hands of him for the past years.

However, shortly after, the brother told investigators that he heard screams and went to his sister’s aid. She was discovered with a stab wound to her left side breast.

Upon inspection, it was also discovered that three louver panes were missing from a window.

The woman was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect has since gone into hiding. Investigations are ongoing.